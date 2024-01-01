BTS' Jin rings in new year with heartfelt message; urges fans to wait a bit longer for his return; Watch

BTS' Jin has sent a heartfelt winter message to fans as he welcomes the new year. Following the tradition of monthly video messages, Jin continues to connect with his fans while serving in the military. These pre-recorded videos serve as a thoughtful way for Jin to keep in touch and check in on his fans until his ultimate return.

BTS’ Jin’s January message

In the message tailored for January, released right at the stroke of midnight KST (8:34 PM IST on December 31), BTS' Jin is seen cozily wrapped in blankets, holding a snowman. In the video, he warmly welcomed fans into January and the new year, casually acknowledging the tradition of aging a year on January 1st in Korean culture. Playfully, he inquired if fans had built a snowman, expressing his uncertainty about the current weather conditions since, as he is in the past, he isn't sure if it was currently snowing.

Encouraging a playful spirit, Jin invited fans to unleash their inner child by engaging in snowball fights and skiing. He sweetly suggested that whenever they enjoy snowboarding – a skill he proudly possesses – they should think of him. With a light-hearted tone, he advised fans to stay warm and avoid catching a cold. Amusingly, he disclosed that he's currently wearing short sleeves, emphasizing that it's not winter for him just yet.

Jin warmly encourages fans to celebrate their January and February with joy, leaving this video as a token of his love and greetings. The Astronaut singer expressed that he misses his fans, urging them to patiently await his return. He promised to greet them with short hair. Playfully teasing, he unveiled his post-military plans, mentioning growing his hair and putting in extra effort upon his return. Reminding fans that it's the new year, he subtly emphasized that there aren't many months left until his eagerly awaited comeback.

Playfully, Jin suggests fans create a snowman resembling him and share the pictures on Weverse, the fan community app, for him to enjoy. With a lighthearted demeanor, he assures fans that his return is just around the corner, likely by February or March, and encourages them to revisit this video in the meantime. Adding a touch of cuteness, Jin includes a charming caption when posting the video: "Doo-dong New Year’s Seokjini has arrived Start 2024 with a warm heart by looking at my handsome face."

BTS’ Jin's recent activities

Jin's enlistment in the military in 2022 means he is anticipated to return in 2024. The group's thoughtful strategic planning before enlistment, focused on minimizing the impact on their connection with fans, underscores their dedication to maintaining engagement even during periods of absence. Analysts are optimistic about strong results in the fourth quarter, attributing them to strong sales and profits. Factors such as BTS documentaries and various content releases are expected to contribute significantly to their continued success.

Numerous reports indicate that BTS' Jin is set to make his solo debut with the release of his first solo album in 2024. Sources affirm that Jin is actively planning to launch his solo project in the upcoming year. Additionally, there are reports suggesting that two more members, potentially including recently enlisted members RM, V, Jimin, or Jungkook, are gearing up to release their solo albums in 2024. This exciting lineup of solo projects is expected to provide a series of releases, ensuring a continuous stream of content to keep ARMYs thoroughly engaged.

