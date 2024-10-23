BTS' J-Hope to throw first pitch at rescheduled Korea Series baseball match after washout; know when and where to watch

According to an exclusive report by K-media outlet Sports Chosun, BTS’ J-Hope is set to make his eagerly anticipated first pitch at the 2024 KBO League Korean Series, despite an initial setback due to inclement weather. Originally slated to take the mound at Gwangju KIA Champions Field for Game 2 of the Korean Series on October 22, the game was canceled due to rain, leaving fans and J-Hope himself disappointed. However, J-Hope will finally get his chance on October 23, when he throws the ceremonial first pitch for the second game between the Kia Tigers and Samsung Lions.

The event will be particularly meaningful for J-Hope, whose first official public appearance since his military discharge on October 17 will take place at his hometown stadium. Known for his unwavering loyalty to Gwangju, J-Hope has often expressed his love for the city and the KIA Tigers in various ways, including through BTS’ song Ma City, where he proudly raps about his roots with lines like "I'm Jeollanam-do Gwangju baby" and "I put KIA in and start the engine and bounce like crazy." His participation in the Korean Series reflects his deep connection to the hometown team.

J-Hope served in the military for 18 months, enlisting in April 2023 and fulfilling his duties as an assistant instructor. His first pitch at the Korean Series will mark his return to the public eye, and his fans are eagerly awaiting the moment. The upcoming event will also be historic for BTS, as J-Hope becomes the first member to throw an official first pitch in Korea. While the group had previously made a ceremonial appearance in Japan in 2017, where Jungkook pitched at a game between the Hanshin Tigers and Nippon-Ham Fighters, this will be their first in South Korea.

Advertisement

Fans eager to catch the moment live can tune in to TVING for domestic broadcasts in South Korea, while international viewers can watch the ceremonial first pitch via SOOP by Afreeca TV. With J-Hope stepping onto the mound, there is growing excitement to see if he can bring luck to the KIA Tigers as the "victory fairy" (Seungyo), adding to the anticipation for the rescheduled game.

ALSO READ: 'Thank you for protecting our country': BTS' J-Hope recieves handwritten letters from TOMORROW X TOGETHER members on military discharge