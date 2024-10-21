BTS' J-Hope to throw first pitch at 2024 Korean Series baseball match in hometown Gwangju on October 22

According to a report by Korean media outlet Sports Chosun, BTS member J-Hope will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the second game of the 2024 Korean Series on October 22. The highly anticipated matchup between the Kia Tigers and Samsung Lions will take place at KIA Champions Field in Gwangju, J-Hope's hometown. This momentous occasion marks J-Hope's first official schedule since completing his mandatory military service, adding even more excitement to his return.

J-Hope, who enlisted in April of last year and served as an assistant instructor for 18 months, was discharged on October 17. His decision to kick off his post-military activities by stepping onto the mound for his hometown team is particularly meaningful. A long-time fan of the Kia Tigers, he has often expressed his pride for Gwangju and his love for the team. In one of BTS’ early tracks, track Ma City, J-Hope showed his affection with lyrics like "I'm Jeollanam-do Gwangju Baby" and "I put KIA in, start the engine, and bounce like crazy." Given his strong connection to Gwangju and the Tigers, his participation in this special event will undoubtedly resonate with fans.

This opportunity also makes J-Hope the first BTS member to throw a ceremonial pitch in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League. While the group collectively participated in a ceremonial first pitch at a Japanese professional baseball game in 2017, when Jungkook threw the ball during a match between the Hanshin Tigers and Nippon-Ham Fighters, this marks the first time a member has done so in Korea. J-Hope's involvement further elevates the prestigious occasion, which has previously featured notable figures, such as politicians, sports legends, and top entertainers.

The Korean Series, which opened the era of 10 million spectators during the regular season for the first time, will undoubtedly draw attention from both the K-pop and sports worlds. However, the weather may present a challenge, as sudden rain has previously disrupted ceremonial pitches during the playoffs. With stars like NCT's Jeno and EXO's Xiumin having their pitches canceled or postponed, all eyes will be on Gwangju to see if J-Hope can safely step onto the mound and deliver his first pitch as a "victory fairy" for the Kia Tigers.

