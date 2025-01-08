BTS' J-Hope's Blue Side re-peaks at No. 3 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart almost 5 years after release

BTS' J-Hope is one of the best soloists to come out of the K-pop industry. The rapper is known for making meaningful songs that live among fans for a long time. Blue Side (Outro) is one of them. This track came out almost 5 years ago but remains a masterpiece. Years later, it has now re-entered the Billboard charts.

As per the latest updates, Blue Side (Outro) has re-entered Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, reaching a new peak at No. 3. In addition, the track also debuted at No. 13 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

It was released back on March 2, 2018, as the seventh track on his mixtape Hope World. Later in 2021, a full version was also released separately. The dream pop song became a massive hit back then due to its powerful lyrics. Fans respect the portrayal of his honest feelings in this track. Blue Side refers to his longing for a simple time, his feelings towards nostalgia, and a lost childhood. It also explores the gray area of life. Through this song, he explores the idea that hope has both a dark and bright side. It remains one of J-Hope's best creations under his solo discography.

Listen to Blue Side here:

Meanwhile, the song's sudden re-peak on global charts is raising anticipation for his solo comeback. According to a report by Newsis, J-Hope is expected to return with a new solo album in the first half of this year. His last EP, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, arrived back in February 2024. A few months later, on October 17, the rapper officially completed his mandatory military enlistment. Following his return, he has resumed his solo activities. However, a new solo album is still due.

Advertisement

Will he finally bless fans with another chart-topping release?