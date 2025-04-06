Diddy’s Ex Cassie Ventura to Testify Using Her Real Name in Sex Trafficking Trial; DEETs

Cassie Ventura is set to testify against her ex-partner Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his upcoming sex trafficking trial, and she will do so using her real name, not anonymously.

According to a court filing made on April 4, Ventura was identified as "Victim-1" and confirmed to testify under her name. Three other alleged victims, identified as Victims 2, 3, and 4, have requested anonymity. Prosecutors have asked the court to protect their identities from public and media exposure during the trial, reports People.

Cassie’s decision to come forward publicly is significant, especially as this high-profile case continues to receive widespread attention. Diddy faces multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting people across state lines for prostitution. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5 in New York City.

Cassie previously filed a civil lawsuit in 2023 accusing Diddy of years of abuse, which was later settled. But in 2024, CNN released disturbing hotel surveillance footage from 2016 allegedly showing Diddy physically assaulting her. Prosecutors say this video is key evidence, supporting Cassie’s claims of violence and coercion.

Combs’ legal team has challenged the video’s validity, accusing CNN of altering the footage. They claim it was edited to misrepresent the timeline and intensity of the incident. However, Cassie’s attorney maintains the footage is authentic and should be presented to the jury. The latest indictment added more charges tied to a second victim, with accusations that Diddy used manipulation, threats, and force to lure and control women into what prosecutors describe as “freak offs” organized sex events where victims were allegedly coerced into participation.

Diddy remains in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to deny all allegations. Despite this, he now faces over 60 lawsuits involving sexual misconduct. Cassie’s decision to testify publicly is expected to play a central role in the upcoming trial. The courtroom is bracing for an emotional and potentially explosive set of testimonies when proceedings begin in May.

