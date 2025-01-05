'Important year for me': BTS' J-Hope welcomes 2025 with letter to ARMYs, revisits special moments with 'Adios 2024' post

2025 is here and BTS' J-Hope is ready to kickstart the new year with exciting endeavors. In a recent letter to ARMYs, the K-pop idol revealed how important this year is for him, while also reflecting on 2024, his time in the military, his feelings after discharge, and more.

On January 5, J-Hope took to Weverse and penned an honest and heartfelt letter to the fans. He revealed that for 2024, he has mixed feelings and emotions. "I didn't know how to endure it till October...I was worried about my plans after I would be discharged from the military," the K-pop idol noted, sharing his mental battle.

However, in the next paragraph, he revealed that as soon as he returned home, he was filled with hope and joy, so much so that he couldn't control his excitement. "It's going to be a very important year for me," J-Hope wrote, unveiling that he has many things to prepare in 2025.

Read his Weverse letter here:

In addition to his letter, J-Hope also shared an exciting series of photos on his Instagram with the caption "Adios 2024". He looked back at the special moments from last year, reliving them for one last time. He unveiled a memorable picture with his fellow soldiers from his military enlistment and shared a video of the streets adorned with banners welcoming him back.

The K-pop idol also posted a picture with IU from the backstage of her encore concert in Seoul. In addition, ARMYs were especially excited to see a few pictures from his recording session at the studio. Excitement runs high to witness J-Hope's return as a rapper.

Advertisement

Last but not least, the K-pop idol also shared a picture of ILLIT's I'LL LIKE YOU mini-album. He received the signed EP as a gift from the girl group with a special message for their senior.

Check out J-Hope's Instagram post here:

Back in October 2024, J-Hope returned home after completing his 18-month-long mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier. He resumed his solo activities as the first pitch thrower for the Korean Series baseball game between KIA Tigers and Samsung Lions. He will now reunite with his BTS bandmates in June 2025.

ALSO READ: 'Unlike gossipers...': Moon Gabi's ex-boyfriend Jimmy Paige reacts to claims of dissing Jung Woo Sung in rap lyrics