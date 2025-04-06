Deepika Padukone says she had ‘best childhood’ and the reason will leave you in splits

Deepika Padukone has been slaying the social media game over the past few months. She has been posting relatable social media posts about parenting and herself. The actress recently revealed that she had the ‘best childhood,’ and why? The reason is her bowl haircut, which will leave you in splits.

Today, April 6, 2025, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Stories and posted a funny post, originally shared by another account. The post featured a picture of a young girl having a bowl cut. The caption read, “If your parents didn’t cut your hair like this, you didn’t have a childhood.”

Relating to it, Deepika re-shared the post on her story and exclaimed, “I had the best childhood!” along with multiple laughing emojis.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone’s story!

Earlier, Deepika Padukone attended the 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi. In an interview at the event, she talked about her early years and the beginning of her acting journey.

Deepika revealed that she was raised in a family of athletes and saw very few movies while growing up. She mentioned that the films she did see had a huge impact on her. “Every time I stepped into a cinema hall, I would watch these incredible women on screen and feel inspired,” she stated. DP added that even then she felt like she belonged in that world.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone’s last big screen appearance was in Singham Again. The film marked her entry into Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. She was introduced as Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. Rohit had previously teased that Deepika’s character would get a standalone film in the future. Meanwhile, the actress’ fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of her next project.

Deepika was on a short break after the arrival of her first child last year. She welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Ranveer Singh. The couple revealed her name as Dua Padukone Singh. But now DP is back to attending public events.

