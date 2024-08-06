BTS' Jimin's Who climbs 2 spots on Billboard Hot 100 chart in second week; maintains top rank on Global 200 and Excl US lists

BTS’ Jimin, who recently made a comeback with his album MUSE, has achieved new heights on the Billboard charts. The lead track from the album MUSE, Who has now maintained its top spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart and Global 200 Excl US chart for two consecutive weeks and also a reached new high on the Hot 100 chart.

On August 6, 2024, Billboard revealed that Jimin’s latest lead track Who has climbed up 2 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in its second week since debut, emerging at number 12.

Hence, Jimin followed in the footsteps of BTS who also ranked higher than debut week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with DNA in 2017.

Meanwhile, this is not all as Who has become the highest charting song on Billboard Hot 100 by a K-pop act in 2024 to date.

It was not all as Who by Jimin also successfully maintained its number 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global 200 Excl. US charts. Jimin has hence become the second BTS member to have topped the Global 200 for 2 weeks following Jungkook.

Meanwhile, Jimin dropped his highly awaited comeback solo album MUSE alongside the lead track Who on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Who was accompanied by a breathtaking cinematic music video where Jimin walked the dystopian street at night searching for love.

Watch the music video of Who by Jimin here:

In other exciting news, Jimin will be joining hands with BTS bandmate Jungkook in the upcoming highly anticipated travel show Are You Sure?! It is set to exclusively premiere on August 8, 2024, worldwide on Disney+.

The travel show will chronicle the adventures of Jimin and Jungkook around various cities around the world and will release new episodes weekly till September 19.

Jimin gave a surprise to fans by dropping a live clip of Rebirth (Intro) and Slow Dance with Sofia Carson on August 4, 2024, with SUGA’s original band ‘SUGA Team’ playing instruments.

Jimin, also known by his full name Park Jimin, is currently serving in the military as an active duty soldier, he enlisted alongside Jungook on December 12, 2023.

