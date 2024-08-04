Watch: Jimin and Sofia Carson’s Slow Dance Clip showcases their musical chemistry; BTS member pulls off live Rebirth

BTS’ Jimin has just dropped a new live clip for his MUSE tracks Rebirth (Intro) and Slow Dance performance. This unexpected treat from their beloved K-pop idol has taken the fans by surprise. In addition, ARMYs were happy to see the BTS member finally perform live with Sofia Carson.

On August 4, BTS’ Official YouTube channel BANGTAN TV released a new live clip for Jimin’s Rebirth (Intro) and Slow Dance performance. In the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset, the K-pop idol delivered a beautiful performance of Rebirth (Intro), syncing with the band’s rhythmic foundation.

As the night came with the stars glowing afar, Sofia Carson who featured in MUSE for the trac Slow Dance joined Jimin on the rooftop. Their performance elevated the live clip to a whole new level. The two singers were perfectly harmonizing with each other while showing off their synergy. The pair ended the captivating performance with a warm hug, winning the fans’ hearts.

Notably, just to perform with Jimin, the American singer flew miles and landed in South Korea.

Watch Jimin’s live clip here:

On July 19, Jimin made his much-anticipated solo comeback with MUSE, with a pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), which was unveiled on June 28. The other tracks that made his sophomore album a hit are - title track Who, Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

MUSE arrives after a year since his solo debut extended play FACE released in 2023. So, there were high hopes for this new album and Jimin didn’t disappoint. Through each track’s profound lyrics, the singer captured his honest emotions, that also resonate with the fans.

This last week, MUSE debuted at no. 2 on Billboard 200, earning the BTS member a rare achievement. He became the first K-pop soloist to have two albums entering the impressive spot on this prestigious music chart. At the same time, the album is performing extremely well on Oricon Daily, Spotify, iTunes, and more such platforms.

Meanwhile, Jimin, who is now fulfilling his mandatory military service, is scheduled to return to BTS in June 2025.

