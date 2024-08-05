BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook give off BFF vibes while traveling around world in Are You Sure D-3 clip; Watch

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook will soon be coming to the screens with their upcoming travel show Are You Sure?! With only three days left in Are You Sure?! Premiere, a new D-3 clip has been unveiled where Jimin and Jungkook are giving off BFF vibes as they set on to travel the world in the travel show.

On August 5, 2024, BTS’ YouTube channel uploaded a new D-3 clip for Are You Sure?! Where Jimin and Jungkook have given a glimpse of their BFF adventure time while traveling around the world.

The clip shows Jimin and Jungkook giving off BFF vibes as they smile and laugh together while riding a bike, staying together, and doing all kinds of fun things together. The clip also glimpses the food shots taken by the BTS members on their adventurous journey. They both enjoy a fun time across seas and forests while on this highly awaited adventure.

Watch BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook in Are You Sure?! D-3 clip here:

Meanwhile, Are You Sure?! is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on August 8, 2024, at 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST).

In other news, Jimin released a special Rebirth (Intro) and Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson live clip on August 4, 2024, featuring SUGA’s original band. Jimin dropped his highly awaited second studio album MUSE on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST alongside a cinematographic music video for the lead track Who.

Meanwhile, Jimin is currently enlisted in the military as an active duty soldier, he enlisted alongside Jungkook on December 12, 2023.

