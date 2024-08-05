BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook give off BFF vibes while traveling around world in Are You Sure D-3 clip; Watch

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook give off BFF vibes while traveling around the world in Are You Sure?! D-3 clip. Watch here.

By Tanya Saxena
Updated on Aug 05, 2024  |  12:01 PM IST |  5.6K
BTS' Jimin and Jungkook in Are You Sure?!; Image: BIGHIT MUSIC, Disney+
BTS' Jimin and Jungkook in Are You Sure?!; Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook will soon be coming to the screens with their upcoming travel show Are You Sure?! With only three days left in Are You Sure?! Premiere, a new D-3 clip has been unveiled where Jimin and Jungkook are giving off BFF vibes as they set on to travel the world in the travel show. 

On August 5, 2024, BTS’ YouTube channel uploaded a new D-3 clip for Are You Sure?! Where Jimin and Jungkook have given a glimpse of their BFF adventure time while traveling around the world. 

The clip shows Jimin and Jungkook giving off BFF vibes as they smile and laugh together while riding a bike, staying together, and doing all kinds of fun things together. The clip also glimpses the food shots taken by the BTS members on their adventurous journey. They both enjoy a fun time across seas and forests while on this highly awaited adventure. 

Watch BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook in Are You Sure?! D-3 clip here:


Meanwhile, Are You Sure?! is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on August 8, 2024, at 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST).

In other news, Jimin released a special Rebirth (Intro) and Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson live clip on August 4, 2024, featuring SUGA’s original band. Jimin dropped his highly awaited second studio album MUSE on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST alongside a cinematographic music video for the lead track Who.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jimin is currently enlisted in the military as an active duty soldier, he enlisted alongside Jungkook on December 12, 2023.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook gear up for adventurous travel vlog in Are You Sure?! main poster; See PIC

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tanya Saxena

Tanya, on this side of the screen, probably with a Bangtan Bomb and my K-pop playlist on the play.

...

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS' YouTube
Advertisement

Latest Articles