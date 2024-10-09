BTS’ Jimin’s Who climbs four spots to land at No 26 on Billboard Hot 100 showing impressive run

BTS’ Jimin is truly a global star and his latest achievements perfectly demonstrate that. The K-pop idol’s MUSE title track Who continues to hold steady on Billboard Hot 100, nearly three months after its release. The song has now re-entered the top 26 position, marking its 11th week on the chart.

According to updates on October 8, Jimin’s Who has jumped four spots since last week’s No. 30 position. On this week’s Billboard Hot 100, the smash-hit title track landed at No. 26, showcasing the power he holds as a K-pop star.

Meanwhile, Who is now Jimin’s first solo song to spend 11 weeks on the prestigious global music chart. At the same time, it also marks the highest Week 11 for a Korean soloist in the past decade. In addition, Who remains the highest and longest charting song by a K-pop act in 2024.

Congratulations Jimin!

While Jimin’s Who soars high on the Hot 100, it also landed some impressive spots on other Billboard charts. The MUSE title track jumped to No. 20 on this week’s Streaming Songs chart while maintaining a stronghold at No. 26 in its 7th week on the Pop Airplay chart.

Additionally, in its 11th week on both, Who held steady at No. 12 and 13 on Billboard’s Global Excl. US and Global 200 charts respectively.

On the other hand, the BTS member is also reaching new career milestones with the album MUSE. It is now his first solo album to spend 11 weeks on Billboard 200, landing at No. 103. On Billboard’s World Albums chart, Jimin’s sophomore solo album took the No. 1 spot. This is the first time, MUSE topped this prestigious chart since debuting in July.

Finally, with all these achievements coming together, Jimin claimed the No. 72 spot on this week’s Billboard’s Artist 100, marking his overall 22nd week on the chart.

Released on July 19, Jimin’s MUSE features a total of seven smash-hit songs including the pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), the title track Who, Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

