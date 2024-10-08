MTV EMAs 2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa bags 4 nominations, LE SSERAFIM earns 3, BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and more K-pop nods

The 2024 MTV European Music Awards are set to celebrate the best in global music, and K-pop artists are making a remarkable impact this year. BLACKPINK's Lisa leads the genre with an impressive four nominations, while the rising girl group LE SSERAFIM garners three nods. With a strong showing from BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, K-Pop fans are in for an exciting night.

In the highly competitive Best K-Pop category, Lisa faces off against fellow K-Pop sensations BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook, who are both nominated for their individual work. They’ll be joined by LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and Stray Kids, showcasing the immense talent that K-Pop has to offer. With so many heavyweights vying for the title, the anticipation is palpable as fans wonder who will take home the coveted award.

LE SSERAFIM have also bagged a nomination in the Best New Artist category, a significant recognition for the group as they continue to rise in the global music scene. Competing against international artists like Tyla and Chappell Roan, their nomination marks a significant moment in their career and further cements their position as one of K-Pop's most promising acts.

Lisa’s artistic prowess is on full display with her nomination for Best Video for her collaboration with Rosalia on the visually stunning track New Woman. The music video has captivated audiences worldwide, placing it among nominees such as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. Additionally, Lisa’s collaboration with Rosalia has also earned her a spot in the Best Collaboration category, where they will compete with other star-studded duos, including Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish.

LE SSERAFIM is also nominated for Best Push, a category celebrating emerging talents making a significant impact. Their nomination, alongside artists like Victoria Monet and Laufey, reflects their rapid ascent in the industry.

Finally, Lisa’s immense popularity shines through in her nomination for Biggest Fans, where she will go up against global icons like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish. This nod celebrates the dedication and passion of her fanbase, a highlight of her global reach.

As the MTV EMAs approach, K-Pop fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the results, ready to celebrate their favorite artists’ achievements on this prestigious stage.

