BTS' Jin and Hong Jin Kyung can't stop laughing at Lee Yi Kyung's effortless flirting in RUN JIN: Watch

In the latest episode of RUN JIN, Lee Yi Kyung, popular as the 'Gwenchana guy' among K-drama fans, didn't hold himself back from throwing any cliche, flirty replies at Jin's questions. In the episode, host Jin was to call people up for whom he and guest Hong Jin Kyung made lunch boxes. The first person he called up was a close friend, as chaotic as him, actor Lee Yi Kyung. Not just with Jin, he got the Singles Inferno panelist, model Hong Jin Kyung bursting with laughter with his smooth flirting skills.

In episode 18 of RUN JIN titled "Magpie 'Jin' That Repaid a Favour," Jin mentioned a couple of friends in the industry he wanted to give his prepared lunch boxes to, as a token of love and respect towards them. Marry My Husband's Lee Yi Kyung was one of them and the hilarious call with him made the BTS member and his guest for the episode have a good laugh. Jin began the call by asking him what he was upto during then, to which he replied "Thinking of you". Being stunned at the response, Jin asked him if he really meant thinking about him and Lee Yi Kyung said that he thought about Jin 24/7.

Jin, trying to cut the conversation off to maintain the formal nature of the on-cam conversation, asked where the actor was at the moment. Lee Yi Kyung didn't hesitate one but before saying the classic line, "Where am I? Inside your heart." Hong Jin Kyung tried hard to control her laughter by hearing their conversation, but failed miserably. Even she was subject to the actor's flirtatious remakes. Lee Yi Kyung said things like "I was thinking about you" and "You're the only Hong I think about."

Advertisement

He asked her if she helped Jin prepare the lunchboxes. To her saying yes, Lee Yi Kyung jokingly said that he would keep the food and eat it on a special family gathering due to being made by a special person. Jin and Hong Jin Kyung kept laughing at all his flirty lines and the latter asked the former if Lee Yi Kyung has always been like that. She looked so done with the actor's throwing of cheesy lines. The entire episode was filled with warmth and fun elements, enough to make someone's bad day better.

Watch the full episode here:

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin to sing main OST Close to You for Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s When the Stars Gossip; here's when it will release