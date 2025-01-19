BTS' RM unfollows then follows back Jungkook's pet Bam's account; fans speculate rift between teammates

On January 18, fans found out that BTS' leader Kim Namjoon aka RM had unfollowed all his teammates, including Jungkook's pet dog Bam's account. RM was only following two accounts – BTS' official page and @rpwprpwprpwp (page managed by RM's team). A few hours later, he again followed all the unfollowed accounts. But that was enough to spark several theories by fans.

Some fans took this act by RM as a retaliation for his youngest teammate Jungkook's past action. Jungkook unfollowed all the members and even BTS' official account from his pet Doberman Bam's Instagram account. He deactivated all of his personal social media accounts so he kept up with the members' activities through Bam's account, which he set up in April 2024. But he unfollowed them after a few months, as discovered by the fans on January 8, 2025.

Solo stans are divided in their opinion regarding the issue. Some fans blamed Bam's dad, Jungkook, for starting the follow-unfollow drama, while others said it was RM's fault for dragging the issue. As per fans, the online backlash RM faced for unfollowing Bam and the other members' accounts made him follow them again. While some fans took sides in the issue, others came forward to support RM, saying that it must be an Instagram glitch that caused the unfollowing.

However, the ones who believed there was some kind of 'inner rift' among the members were quick to present their retaliatory argument. They said that a "chronically online virgo" like RM would have noticed the glitch immediately and re-followed everyone instantly. However, the reason for him to follow after a while was because, being an art enthusiast, he wanted to follow the accounts in a more aesthetically pleasing order.

Jungkook's unfollowing everyone and then RM's unfollowing him a week later even made some fans think that the golden maknae might be quitting BTS. Some even called the familiar love between the BTS members as being a show to hold on to the fandom. They said, "BTS ain't the family that OT7s kept yapping about".

While a lot of fans and antis expressed their views regarding the issue, some took to social media to showcase their frustration regarding how trivial it was for people to be spending time in discussing it.

