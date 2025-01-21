BTS’ Jin to sing main OST Close to You for Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s When the Stars Gossip; here's when it will release

Jin, the oldest member of BTS has been confirmed to perform the OST track titled Close to You for the ongoing K-drama series When the Stars Gossip. Starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles, the series follows the blooming relationship between an astronaut and a space tourist.

On January 20, 2025, a teaser for the OST track titled Close to You was released, performed by Jin of BTS. The song is set to be released on January 26, 2024, which showcases the growing romance between Gong Ryong and Commander Eve. Fans are showing their excitement for the song as Jin is known for his phenomenal vocal skills. Previously, he sang the OST Yours for the K-drama Jirisan and collaborated with group mate V for the song It’s Definitely You for Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

When the Stars Gossip directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the romantic comedy focuses on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Jin recently released his highly anticipated solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The record features a total of six tracks: Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Moreover, the K-pop star is currently appearing in his solo variety show RUN JIN, a spin-off of the popular group show Run BTS.

Jin originally debuted as a K-pop idol in 2013 as a member of the globally renowned group BTS, alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist first stepped into the solo music scene in 2022 with the release of his single The Astronaut. After completing his mandatory military service on June 13, 2024, Jin made his first public appearance during FESTA 2024 to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary.

