BTS’ Jin confirms working on solo album; says he ‘was nervous’ to sing Super Tuna 2nd verse at FESTA 2024

BTS’ Jin has been keeping quite busy with his solo schedules. Following his military discharge, the K-pop idol has been continuously working in various fields. Now, he has confirmed that a solo album is on the way. He revealed that he is trying his best to release it soon. On this day, he also shared his thoughts on debuting Super Tuna’s second verse at BTS FESTA 2024.

BTS' Jin confirms he is working on solo album

On July 10, Weverse Magazine posted an exclusive interview with Jin where the BTS member revealed that he is working on a solo album.

“That made me think I better not wait too long to release mine after his is out, so I’m working to get it done fast”, he said sharing how other members like RM and Jimin who released music recently finished the making before their enlistment.

He confirmed that he is working hard on his new album. So it’s safe to assume fans will soon receive new solo music from him, which is due since his debut single The Astronaut released in 2022.

Jin dishes on how nervous he was for Super Tuna 2nd verse's debut performance

On this day, Jin was asked how he prepared the second verse of Super Tuna for the BTS FESTA 2024 performance when he had just one day for it. To this, the K-pop idol revealed that the second verse was already prepared with the whole song.

Advertisement

“So I just kept listening to it for the second verse”, he said expressing how nervous he was at that moment.

Notably, on June 12, Jin was discharged from military service, and on the following day, he attended an in-person hug event marking BTS’ 11th debut anniversary.

During the greeting session, he performed an unreleased verse of his hit trot song Super Tuna. Despite having only one day to practice, he completely mesmerized fans with his energetic live vocals and dance performance.

Jin's upcoming activities

On the work front, Jin is staying busy with diverse schedules. He has already completed filming for an MBC variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. At the same time, the eldest BTS member is also set to be South Korea’s torch bearer at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

ALSO READ: Will BTS' Jin appear on Heartbeat Lecturers? Singer gets special invitation from MC Oh Eun Young with promise to buy him a meal