Will BTS' Jin appear on Heartbeat Lecturers? Singer gets special invitation from MC Oh Eun Young with promise to buy him a meal

BTS’ Jin has been advancing in his career with a variety of activities following his military discharge on June 12. Amid his busy and booked schedule, the K-pop idol has received another special invitation from Oh Eun Young, an MC and a child psychiatrist. Will he accept the invitation and appear on her variety show Heartbeat Lecturers?

BTS' Jin receives special invitation from The Lecturers' MC Oh Eun Young

On July 10, Korean media outlet Edaily reported that MC Oh Eun Young has sent out a ‘love call’ for BTS’ Jin. She wants him to appear as a speaker on her variety show Heartbeat Lecturers (also known as The Lecturers).

She made the invitation more special by saying that if the K-pop idol decides to come to the show, she will buy him a very delicious meal. Will Jin accept her invitation? Fans hope so.

More about MBC variety show Heartbeat Lecturers

Heartbeat Lecturers is a MBC variety show which is set to premiere on July 12, 9:40 p.m. KST. This program will be led by seven passionate lecturers who are all established in their respective fields.

Renowned child psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun Young will transform into one of the hosts for this entertainment program. Joining her are popular MC Jang Do Yeon, attorney Han Moon Cheol, MC Park Myung Soo, documentary PD Kim Young Mi, famous TV personality Seol Min Seok, and monk Geumgang.

Catch up on Jin's recent activities

Meanwhile, Jin has been keeping quite busy with his solo activities. Following his military discharge on June 12, the BTS member attended an in-person hug event for the fans, celebrating the group’s 11th debut anniversary on June 13 .

On the other hand, he is all set to appear on his first on-screen project following his return. The Astronaut singer has already completed the filming of his episodes for the MBC variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island.

BTS’ agency HYBE also confirmed that Jin will be the torch bearer for South Korea at the upcoming Paris Olympics. In addition, he has recently joined a Paris-based jewelry brand as their first-ever global ambassador.

He has also confirmed that he has been working on his second solo album and the release of Super Tuna's second verse.