BTS’ Jin hints at upcoming overseas schedule; fans speculate Coldplay and K-pop star’s possible reunion

Jin, the oldest member of BTS became the face of his nation as he fulfilled his duties as South Korea’s torchbearer during the Paris Olympics torch relay recently.

Jin came live on Weverse on July 15, 2024, and while concluding it, he hinted at his upcoming overseas schedule which led fans to speculate he might be hinting at his Coldplay concert appearance.

On July 15, 2024, KST Jin came on live for a fun game session through Weverse (HYBE’s online platform for artists and fans interactions). Towards the end of the live, Jin promised to ARMYs (BTS official fandom) that he would try to come on live and meet them as much as possible.

Jin also revealed that he has one more overseas schedule in the forthcoming days, not in Paris but somewhere else. Though the BTS member could not say what, where, or when, he asked fans to stay tuned for it.

The hint given by Jin led fans to think that the Astronaut singer could be hinting at his appearance at Coldplay’s ongoing concert Music of The Spheres World Tour.

The famous British rock band Coldplay first collaborated with BTS on the worldwide hit single My Universe which was released on 24 September 2021. Later, Coldplay co-wrote Jin’s debut single The Astronaut which was released alongside a heartwarming music video on October 22, 2022. The song was meant to be a special present to ARMYs from Jin before he enlisted in the military.

Jin also joined Coldplay later that same day, to perform The Astronaut for the first time on stage at the British rock band’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The performance garnered huge attention from the whole world while it was also shown live in selected cinemas in over 70 countries.

Know more about Jin’s recent activities

Jin was recently discharged from the military and since the BTS member has been working on new music, content, and more.

Recently, Jin was announced as the first global brand ambassador for FRED Jewellery. He also recently revealed that he has not chosen to go shirtless as he is not confident about his body.

