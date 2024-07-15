BTS’ Jin agrees he looked 'handsome' at Paris Olympics 2024 torch relay in new update; see PICS

BTS’ Jin on July 14, France time, fulfilled his role as South Korea’s torchbearer in the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 torch relay. Jin dazzled the dreamy city with his striking visuals and charm as he became the pride of his nation.

Jin just moments ago uploaded new photos from his Paris Olympics 2024 torch relay showing off his “handsome” visuals.

Jin posted new PICS from the Paris Olympics torchbearer event, agreeing he looked ‘handsome’

On July 15, 2024, KST Jin shared a new set of selfies showing off his striking visuals and giving a closer glimpse at the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 torchbearer event in the romantic city a while ago.

He captioned the photos “handsome” agreeing that he looked handsome like fans and admirers have been saying about his torchbearer appearance.

See BTS’ Jin’s newly shared photos from the Paris Olympics 2024 torchbearer relay here:

On July 14 Frace standard time, Jin became the pride of South Korea as he completed his duty as torchbearer in the Summer Olympics torch relay in Paris. His appearance was noted for his charming and adorable presence at the event.

Jin walked the route from Avenue Rivoli to Place Carrousel in Paris where he handed the torch to former French skiing athlete Sandra Laoura.

Fans present at the relay were joyous to see the BTS member and even played his iconic track Super Tuna to which he reacted with a bright smile winning hearts.

It should be noted that the Paris Olympics torch relay began last April in Olympia, Greece, and is scheduled to cross 64 noted regions through its designated route and will complete its journey on the commencing day.

Know more about Jin’s recent activities

Jin also known as Kim Seokjin is a singer, songwriter, and the oldest member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS. He is the first member who was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024.

In other noted news, Jin has posted a series of photos from the recording studio piquing intrigue among fans as they eagerly wait for new music from him.

Meanwhile, Jin is set to appear in the variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island.

