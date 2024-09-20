BTS' Jin makes debut appearance at Milan Fashion Week; spotted sitting beside Dakota Johnson, Nicola Coughlan

BTS’ Jin is welcomed with loud cheers and screams as he makes his first-ever appearance at Fashion Week held in Milan. The K-pop star is attending a show organized by the luxury brand that he has been a part of for some time now. Moreover, the artist can be seen sitting together with popular actress Dakota Johnson and Bridgerton season 2 showrunner, Nicola Coughlan.

On September 20, 2024, BTS’ Jin attends Gucci’s Spring/Summer Women’s Fashion Show 2025 held in Milan. The artist was named as the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house in August 2024. With brown slacks and a detailed statement shirt, the K-pop star has managed to turn heads with his ethereal looks. The fans gathered around at the red carpet and screamed his name as they attempted to get a glimpse of him.

Moreover, Jin can be seen being seated in the front row of the show alongside Dakota Johnson, the popular Hollywood actress known for her role in the Fifty Shades franchise. Nicola Coughlan, who made headlines with her role in Bridegerton season 3 was also seen sitting beside the K-pop idol.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Advertisement

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is also currently appearing in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.