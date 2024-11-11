BTS’ Jin plans amusement park date at Merry Run Around fan event celebrating solo album Happy's release; Details

BTS’ Jin is all set to release his debut solo album titled Happy, which will be premiering on November 15, 2024. However, the K-pop star has announced a special fan event titled Merry Run Around in celebrating of the album’s release. A total of 50 fans will be invited by the artist to the fanmeeting where they will be going on rides and more fun activities.

On November 11, 2024, BIGHIT Music announced a fan event for BTS’ Jin’s upcoming solo album Happy. The function will be held on November 24, 2024 at Lotte World Adventure Carousel. It will start from 8 AM on the Sunday and a total of 50 people will be selected out of those who purchase the artist’s first solo album. The entry period for the event is from November 11,2024 to November 18, 2024 and the winner will be announced the next day on November 19, 2024.

The record will consist of a total of 6 songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Heart on the Window will be a collaboration track with Wendy of Red Velvet. With just a few days left for its release, fans are showcasing their excitement on social media platforms.

Moreover, the artist also showcased a glimpse of his creative side by designing the album cover himself for Happy. Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Advertisement

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin has also starred in his solo variety show, which is Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s POWER breaks BTS’ Jungkook’s record by garnering over 12 million streams on YouTube Music in release week