BTS' Jin reveals how leader RM's 'reliable and trustworthy' nature helped septet in tough times

In a recent interview with GQ, BTS member Jin shared heartfelt insights into the inner workings of the septet, particularly highlighting the crucial role that leader RM plays in maintaining harmony within the group. When asked about the challenges of keeping a positive atmosphere despite the pressures of their hectic schedules, Jin emphasized RM’s unique qualities as a leader.

Jin reflected on RM's ability to listen attentively to each member’s thoughts and concerns, always considering their opinions before making decisions. He shared, "He listens carefully to each of our opinions, then suggests and leads us to the best way/solution. He's reliable and trustworthy." This thoughtful leadership style has been essential for BTS, particularly during tough times, ensuring that the members feel heard and supported, while also guiding them through challenges with clarity and confidence.

He further explained that both he and RM have individual aspirations, but rather than imposing their personal desires on the group, they prefer to express themselves through their solo projects. "Me and RM, both have things we'd like to do, but we don't assert them strongly in group activities," Jin noted. This level of mutual understanding and respect between the group members has allowed BTS to flourish both as a group and individually while maintaining strong teamwork.

Meanwhile, Jin is all set for the release of his debut solo album Happy on November 15. Jin’s upcoming album, which includes six tracks and features collaborations with artists like Red Velvet’s Wendy, is an exciting milestone in his career. Earlier, on October 25, Jin offered fans a preview of his forthcoming album with pre-release single I’ll Be There.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, which will be celebrated with the Happy Special Stage LIVE on Weverse. This special event, scheduled for November 16 and 17, will give ARMYs around the world an exclusive opportunity to experience Jin’s new music live, adding to the anticipation surrounding his solo debut.

Jin’s reflections on RM’s leadership offer a glimpse into the bond that holds BTS together, with RM’s “reliable and trustworthy” nature at the heart of the group’s continued success and unity.

