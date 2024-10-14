BTS' Jin announces first solo album Happy to be released on November 15 with 6 tracks 'grounded in band sound'

BTS' eldest member Jin has finally unveiled the highly anticipated announcement for his fans, inviting them to join him on "his journey to discover happiness." On October 14, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that Jin will release his first solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. This upcoming album marks a significant milestone in Jin's career as he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist, following his previous solo efforts and hit singles.

Happy is set to feature six tracks, each bringing its own distinctive sound and mood, while still rooted in a band-oriented musical style. With heartfelt lyrics and a warm, inviting tone, the album captures Jin's emotions and conveys his messages of joy and comfort to his fans. The album reflects his personal quest for happiness and serves as an invitation for listeners to embark on this emotional journey with him.

To complement the album's announcement, a vibrant and playful graphical video was released, echoing the cheerful spirit that Happy aims to convey. ARMYs can look forward to various promotional activities by Jin leading up to the album's release, with BIGHIT MUSIC asking for continued support and excitement as he makes his solo return. Pre-orders for Happy will begin on October 15, 2024, at 11 AM KST, while the official release is scheduled for 2 PM KST on November 15.

Take a look at the announcement clip for Happy here;

Meanwhile, Jin, who has already made a name for himself with solo tracks like Awake, Epiphany, Moon, and Abyss, and more achieved unprecedented recognition with his debut solo single, The Astronaut, released in October 2022, prior to his military enlistment.

Co-written with Coldplay, the song marked his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and a live performance with the band in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which was streamed to cinemas worldwide. More recently, Jin delighted fans with an extended version of his humorous viral hit Super Tuna, further cementing his versatility and lightheartedness as an artist.

As anticipation builds for Happy, Jin's solo journey promises to be a heartwarming and inspiring chapter, offering fans a closer look at his artistry and personal reflections.

