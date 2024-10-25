'It's refreshing': BTS' J-Hope, RM, and Jimin show support for Jin's pre-release single I'll Be There; latter's brother joins

October 25 marked a special day for BTS’ Jin and his fans. He unveiled his pre-release single, "I'll Be There," ahead of his highly anticipated solo debut album, Happy, set for a November 15 release. The heartfelt soda-pop track, accompanied by an emotionally resonant and uplifting music video, has already captured the attention of fans and fellow BTS members alike.

Soon after the single's release, Jin's bandmate Jimin, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, subtly expressed his support by updating his Weverse profile to a picture of Jin. He changed his picture to a still from Jin's new music video and added the song's lyrics to his bio. This touching gesture isn't out of the ordinary for Jimin, who has shown consistent support for Jin, previously displaying their friendship through profile updates, including a memorable selfie of the two when Jin enlisted in the military.

Take a look at Jimin’s update here;

Soon after, the septet’s leader, RM, known for his vocal support for fellow groupmates and artists, also took to his Instagram Stories to boost his hyung's latest release. Sharing the song, he encouraged Jin with a simple yet heartfelt message, "Jin Fighting (Good Luck)."

J-Hope, who recently reunited with Jin following his discharge from military service, also cheered on the elder member. He shared a clip of the music video on his Instagram Story, captioning it, "It's refreshing, Jin," adding his voice to the wave of encouragement.

Moreover, Jin’s elder brother, Kim Seok Jung, also joined in with some sibling humor, sharing a screen grab from the music video and quipping, "Why do I see Captain Park Hyo Shin here?"

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Happy. The album, soon to be made available, comes in 3 different versions, Journey, Imagine, and Navigate, including six tracks, with Running Wild as the lead single. To celebrate this significant career milestone, Jin has announced the Happy Special Stage Live, a two-day event on November 16 and 17 at Jangchung Arena, where he will share his solo music journey with ARMY.

