BTS’ Jin says he received 4000 to 5000 song submissions after confirming upcoming solo album plans

BTS’ Jin is gearing up for his first solo album following his military discharge. The K-pop star himself has confirmed that he plans to release an album soon. Now, in a recent livestream, The Astronaut singer revealed that he received almost 4000 to 5000 song submissions for his upcoming album.

On July 15, in a Weverse live, the BTS member revealed that he has received almost 4000 to 5000 song submissions from producers and songwriters after confirming that he is working on his next solo music release.

ARMYs are overjoyed to receive this revelation, and they couldn’t feel more proud of their beloved Jin. Many fans took to social media and shared how influential the BTS member is as a global icon.

They said how patiently other artists and producers waited for Jin to come back from the military so he could collaborate with them.

This overwhelming response to his album's plans once again proves his global power. Now excitement runs high to see which producers he decides to collaborate on his first solo album!

More about Jin's solo music career

Jin’s music started arriving in 2019, long before his official solo debut. In 2019, he released his first solo track Tonight, as part of BTS FESTA, marking the group’s debut anniversary that year.

Then on December 3, 2020, he released Abyss, a wistful track that was a birthday gift from him to ARMYs. This track was officially re-released on October 21, 2022.

Then in 2021, he lent his musical chops to Jun Ji Hyun starrer TV drama Jirisan and sang its original soundtrack Yours. In the same year, he released Super Tuna, a trot song expressing his love for fishing. This track became an instant fan-favorite and even soared high on music charts.

On October 28, 2022, Jin marked his official solo debut with the single album The Astronaut. Fans were eagerly waiting for this, and as expected the song did well commercially, earning the singer several top spots on music charts.

Jin's recent activities

On the work front, Jin recently attended the torch relay for the 2024 Paris Olympics, representing his country South Korea. He will soon be seen in a new MBC variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. Meanwhile, rumors have it that his first highly-anticipated solo album will arrive in the ongoing second half of 2024.

