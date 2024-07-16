BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook drop exciting announcement for travel variety show Are You Sure teasing unfiltered moments and fun stories; Watch

On July 15, 2024, BANGTAN TV released an exciting announcement video featuring BTS members Jungkook and Jimin, teasing their upcoming travel variety show Are You Sure?!.

Jungkook assured fans that the series would be packed with unexpected twists and turns. The announcement also highlighted that viewers can expect an unfiltered and fun glimpse into their joyful and sad moments which they will show in the series.

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook surprised fans with a new announcement video for their upcoming travel series, Are You Sure?! On July 16 at midnight KST, they unveiled a lively teaser, promising authentic and unfiltered content that showcases their true selves, highs, and lows. They fondly recalled their 2017 trip to Tokyo, reminiscing about the many beloved videos they captured, which were adored by ARMYs.

Following this, the SEVEN singer assured ARMYs that they would see the duo's relaxing moments. Jimin then playfully teased Jungkook about whether it was appropriate to release their upcoming travel variety show, Are You Sure?! Jungkook responded by promising the series would be packed with surprises and enjoyable anecdotes.

Afterward, Jimin mentioned they would reveal more details to fans soon and encouraged them to stay tuned. The Are You Sure?! The announcement video concluded with Jungkook saying, "We hope this announcement brings you joy. We'll say goodbye for now."

More about BTS' new show Are You Sure

Are You Sure?! will document Jimin and Jungkook's spontaneous vacation before their military enlistment. Their journey begins in the United States and continues to Jeju Island and Sapporo, featuring a road trip filled with activities such as camping, canoeing, and other adventures.

They have also unveiled the launch trailer, where Jimin and Jungkook humorously question, "Is this okay to air?" and "Are you sure about this?!" Moreover fans have discovered what they consider 'evidence' in the teaser video suggesting that fellow member V might make a special appearance on the show. Previously, V had posted pictures with Jimin and Jungkook during their vacation, noting that the two were wearing identical outfits as seen in the trailer.

Additionally, on Korean Thanksgiving Day (Chuseok), V shared a sunset photo from Jeju Island, a scene resembling one in the trailer, adding to speculation about his potential cameo appearance. The show, Are You Sure?!, comprising eight episodes, is scheduled to debut on August 8, 2024, exclusively on Disney+. The series will continue airing until September 19, 2024.

