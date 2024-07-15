BTS’ Jin has recently been discharged from his military enlistment in the South Korean army. From day one, he has been booked and busy, creating much content for his fans and well-wishers. The artist has also delved into many aspects of his life during an interview with a fashion magazine.

BTS' Jin talks about being an 'ace' in military and his favorite scene from Queen of Tears

On July 15, 2024, a Q&A video was released by W Korea featuring BTS’ Jin, where he was asked multiple questions about his life after military discharge and he revealed that he is currently involved with many projects. However, the interviewers also asked him about his life in the military and how he was called ‘the ace’.

The artist replied that the reason he was called ace was because he did everything that he was asked to and followed every order diligently. Moreover, he was also the first one to become a special grade warrior from his base. A test is held where the soldiers are asked to shoot 20 shots, and he scored 18 in it.

During the shoot, it was suggested that he go shirtless for some of the pictures, but he denied the request, saying that he was a ‘conservative person’ jokingly. However, the real reason was that he was not confident about his body at the moment.

The interviewer also asked Jin if he was currently watching any new show, to which he replied with his favorite scene from the popular K-drama Queen of Tears. In the scene, Kim Soo Hyun was seen with a flower and plucking the petals with 'she loves me, she loves me not’ game to determine if his on-screen wife, Kim Ji Won, loved him.

More about BTS' Jin

Jin made his first public appearance following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

However, the rest of the BTS members are currently enlisted in the South Korean Army and are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025.



