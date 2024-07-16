BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s ME becomes FIRST album by K-pop female soloist to exceed 1 billion streams on YouTube Music

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s solo debut album ME continues to fetch many more achievements for the singer. Most recently, the album has surpassed 1 billion streams on YouTube Music, making her the first Korean female soloist to achieve this remarkable feat. Released in 2023, ME still marks one of the biggest solo debuts in the K-pop industry.

On July 16, Jisoo’s debut single album ME exceeded 1 billion streams on YouTube Music across all credits including FLOWER and All Eyes On Me. With this, it became the first and only album by a female K-pop soloist to achieve the feat.

Released on March 31, 2023, the K-pop star reached the milestone almost a year and 4 months later.

More about Jisoo's ME

One of the highly-anticipated albums in 2023, ME was unveiled by Jisoo on March 31, 2023, with a total of four tracks - the title FLOWER, a B-side All Eyes On Me, and instrumental versions of both.

Shortly after release, the album became one of the most popular of the year, while FLOWER became a hit song. In particular, the catchy beat and the addictive dance step of this title track became a trendy dance challenge with thousands of fans across the globe participating in it including Jisoo’s bandmates.

The music video for FLOWER currently has around 523 million views on YouTube, which the song amassed within a year and 4 months.

Additionally, the title track soared high on international and domestic music charts. It peaked at no. 2 on Billboard Global 200 while becoming the highest charting song by a female Korean soloist on the Canadian Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart.

As Jisoo’s ME achieved a historic feat today, let's rewatch the music video for FLOWER:

Jisoo's recent activities

On the work front, the BLACKPINK member is keeping quite busy with her booked solo schedules. Following the individual contract expiration with YG Entertainment, Jisoo launched her own label BLISSOO.

Though she has yet to unveil new solo music under this label, the K-pop star is busy returning to her actress mode. She has already completed filming for her upcoming movie Omniscient Reader’s View, set to release in 2025.

At the same time, she will make her small-screen comeback soon with a zombie drama Influenza.

