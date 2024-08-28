Who are Ji Ye Eun and Kian84? Exploring BTS' Jin's companions on KIAN's Bizarre BandB variety program

BTS’ Jin is set to appear on the South Korean variety show KIAN’s Bizarre B&B, alongside Ji Ye Eun and Kian84. Earlier today, Netflix confirmed Jin's participation in the reality series, sparking excitement among fans who are eagerly awaiting its release. Shrouded in mystery, details about the show remain scarce, only heightening anticipation.

Ji Ye Eun and Kian84 will join Jin on this unique adventure, sharing the screen and adding to the entertainment. As we await the series' debut, let’s take a closer look at these two celebrities who will be alongside Jin in this intriguing new show.

Who are Ji Ye Eun and Kian84?

Ji Ye Eun

Ji Ye Eun is a South Korean actress who officially debuted in 2017. Managed by Snowball Entertainment, she has been making waves in South Korean television with her appearances in various variety shows. She has guest starred in multiple popular TV shows such as Radio Star, Running Man, King of Mask Singer, Knowing Bros, Amazing Saturday, and more.

However, the actress also became a permanent cast member for Saturday Night Live Korea seasons 12, 13, and 14. She also hosted the shows The Ultimate Watchlist seasons 1 and 2 and Midnight Horror Story season 4. Furthermore, she has also ventured into acting by appearing in HOW-TO and Yellow in 1017.

With her extensive experience in variety shows, Ji Ye Eun is expected to bring great energy to KIAN’s Bizarre B&B. Paired with Jin’s infectious charm, the duo is sure to make the show a must-watch.

Kian84

KIAN's Bizarre B&B will be hosted by South Korean YouTuber Kian84. Titled after the celebrity himself, the show will take the audience on an adventure guided by the proficient television personality.

Kian84, whose real name is Kim Hee Min, is a renowned South Korean webtoon artist and television personality. He gained widespread recognition through his popular webtoon Fashion King, which was later adapted into a film. Known for his relatable storytelling and unique drawing style, Kian84 quickly became a household name in South Korea's webtoon scene.

Beyond his work as an artist, he has become a beloved figure on South Korean variety shows, particularly for his role in the long-running series I Live Alone, where his quirky and down-to-earth personality has endeared him to viewers. His candid and humorous approach to life has made him a fan favorite.

KIAN’s Bizarre B&B is an upcoming variety show hosted by the well-known YouTuber and webtoon artist Kian84. Set on the remote and picturesque Ulleungdo Island, the show features Kian84 managing an eccentric and unusual guesthouse, offering a truly one-of-a-kind experience for the guests who visit.

The series promises to blend humor with heartwarming moments as Kian84’s quirky personality and creative approach to running the guesthouse take center stage. Viewers can expect an entertaining journey filled with unexpected surprises as the show explores this offbeat establishment's unique interactions and experiences.

