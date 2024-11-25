BTS' Jin teams up with ONE OK ROCK's Taka for more emotive version of Falling from Happy; releasing on November 26; Details

On November 25 (local time), BIGHIT MUSIC, the label managing K-pop supergroup BTS, thrilled fans with the announcement of a special release. The label stated took to Weverse, a fan interaction platform to announce;

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are excited to announce the release of Falling (feat. Taka).

This song features Taka, the vocalist of the Japanese band ONE OK ROCK, who also participated in the production of the song Falling from Jin’s first solo album, Happy.

With the addition of Taka’s powerful voice, the song lets you feel the emotions of love in a new, deeper way.

We ask for your continued support and love for Jin and his album Happy.

Release Date/Time: 2 PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2024 (KST)"

Falling, a track from Jin’s debut solo album Happy, originally released on November 15, 2024, is now getting a new twist with the addition of ONE OK ROCK’s lead vocalist Taka, who originally contributed in the track’s production. Known for his electrifying voice and deep emotional range, Taka brings a new dimension to the heartfelt song.

For those unversed, Taka, born Takahiro Moriuchi in Tokyo on April 17, 1988, is a widely acclaimed artist and the driving force behind the Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK. Renowned as the band’s main lyricist and composer, he is celebrated for his ability to seamlessly blend Japanese and English in his music. Taka’s collaboration with Jin adds a cross-cultural touch to the song, further amplifying its universal appeal.

Meanwhile, Jin’s album Happy marks an exciting chapter in his solo career, showing his artistry across six tracks, led by the vibrant and uplifting Running Wild. Falling has already resonated with listeners for its heartfelt lyrics and Jin’s tender delivery, but this reimagined version promises to take ARMYs, BTS’ beloved fans on an even deeper emotional journey.

With its release scheduled for November 26, at 2 PM KST, Falling (feat. Taka) is set to become a must-listen for fans of both Jin and ONE OK ROCK. The collaboration shows the boundless possibilities of music, bringing together two powerhouse talents to create something truly unforgettable.

