From fan to songwriter: BTS concertgoer reveals writing Heart on the Window for Jin’s solo album Happy; fulfilling 5-year dream

In an inspiring tale of dreams coming true, X (formerly Twitter) user @itsshorelle recently shared her incredible journey from being a passionate BTS fan to becoming a songwriter on one of the tracks from Jin’s debut solo album, Happy. The song in question, Heart on the Window, is a beautiful b-side that has resonated with fans worldwide, and its creation comes with a touching backstory.

Five years ago, @itsshorelle attended BTS’ iconic concert at Wembley Stadium, marking the moment as a turning point in her journey. At the time, she was a university student in London, struggling to break into the industry as a K-pop songwriter. Despite her passion for K-pop, the genre was still under the radar in many parts of the world, and she often faced skepticism about her career ambitions. Yet, that night at Wembley, something shifted within her. Inspired by the energy of BTS’ performance and the immense connection she felt with the group, she made a powerful promise to herself: to one day write a song for them.

Fast forward five years, and her dream became a reality. Heart on the Window, a track written for Jin and featuring Red Velvet’s Wendy, is now available on streaming platforms as part of Happy. The user @itsshorelle shared her story with a photo of ticket stubs from that unforgettable concert, alongside a heartfelt reflection on how far she’s come. "I went to my first-ever BTS concert for their sold-out show at Wembley Stadium," she wrote. "At the time, I was in my last year of university and struggling to emerge as a songwriter in the K-pop scene... I manifested writing a song for them."

Advertisement

The song’s release marks a major milestone in @itsshorelle’s career, turning her dream of working with BTS into a tangible achievement. Fans flooded her post with congratulations, expressing admiration for her perseverance and the powerful message her story sends to others who may feel like their dreams are out of reach.

For @itsshorelle, Happy is more than just an album; it's the culmination of years of hard work and the realization of a dream sparked at a BTS concert.

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope to release new solo album in 2025 ahead of resuming activities as group? REPORT