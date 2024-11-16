BTS’ Jin and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo top the Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for November; see the full TOP 30

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled its much-anticipated brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members for the month of November, and it’s no surprise that fan favorites BTS’ Jin and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo have secured the top spots.

BTS’ Jin claimed first place with an impressive brand reputation index of 4,208,846, marking a significant 20.62% increase from last month. The analysis highlighted strong keywords associated with Jin, such as Happy, Running Wild, and ARMY, showing his continued impact and popularity as the idol releases his debut solo album. His highest-ranking related terms included reveal and happy, and his positivity-negativity analysis showed a stellar 90.18% positive response rate, a testament to his immense appeal and fan love.

In second place, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo garnered a brand reputation index of 3,680,064. Known for his versatility as both an actor and singer, Cha Eun Woo’s consistent ranking is a reflection of his widespread recognition and influence, bolstered by his ongoing solo projects and brand endorsements.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon made a notable return, capturing third place with a brand reputation index of 3,426,896, proving the enduring popularity of the K-pop legend as he gears up for a comeback. Former Wanna One member Kang Daniel secured fourth with a score of 2,134,972, while SHINee’s Minho surged to fifth place with a remarkable 130.07% rise in his score, totaling 1,930,975.

The analysis, based on consumer participation, media coverage, and community awareness, highlights the ever-evolving dynamics of K-pop's most influential idols. With Jin leading the list, followed by Cha Eun Woo’s continued dominance, it’s clear that these stars remain at the forefront of the industry’s spotlight.

Enlisted below are the top 30 Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for November:

BTS’ Jin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Ex-Wanna One’s Kang Daniel SHINee’s Minho BTS Jimin BTS’ Jungkook BTS’ V NCT’s Doyoung RIIZE’s Wonbin SHINee’s Key BTS’ J-hope NCT’s Jaehyun SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu BTS’ RM SHINee’s Onew RIIZE’s Sohee BIGBANG’s Taeyang Super Junior’s Kyuhyun EXO’s Baekhyun SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan SHINee’s Taemin Super Junior’s Kim Heechul SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo THE BOYZ’s Juyeon SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi RIIZE’s Sungchan RIIZE’s Anton THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan

