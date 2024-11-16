'Really loved her voice': BTS' Jin thanks Red Velvet's Wendy for featuring on Heart on the Window during Happy Special Stage LIVE

BTS’ Jin kicked off Day 1 of his eagerly anticipated Happy Special Stage LIVE concert in Seoul on November 16, celebrating the release of his debut solo album Happy with fans. The show was filled with heartwarming moments, but one of the highlights came when Jin took a moment to thank Red Velvet’s Wendy for collaborating with him on the track Heart on the Window.

Jin, known for his candid and endearing stage presence, shared a delightful behind-the-scenes story about how the duet came to be. While introducing the song, he revealed, “I was thinking about who I should duet with for this track, and Wendy immediately came to mind. One day, I was out dining with friends and mentioned how much I loved her voice.” He continued with a shy smile, “They called her up right then and there and asked if she’d be interested in collaborating with me. She graciously accepted, and I want to thank Wendy again. I was really shy.”

The collaboration between Jin and Wendy has been a fan favorite, with listeners praising the harmonious blend of their voices. Heart on the Window has already gained traction for its emotional lyrics and soulful melody, making it a standout track on Jin’s debut solo album.

During the Happy Special Stage LIVE, Jin delighted fans with a mix of anecdotes, games, and performances. He played a fun This or That game with the audience, keeping the atmosphere light and engaging. He also treated fans to energetic renditions of his earlier solo hits, including Super Tuna, The Astronaut, and Moon, showing his versatility as a performer.

Released on November 15, Happy marks Jin’s first full solo album. The album features six tracks, including the pre-release single I’ll Be There and the lead track Running Wild. It’s available in three distinct versions: Journey, Imagine, and Navigate, each offering a unique glimpse into Jin’s artistic vision.

Jin’s Happy Special Stage LIVE continues with Day 2 on November 17. Fans are in for an extra treat, as Jin has organized a special gift event during the live stream. Those who purchase the Happy album during the event will receive a limited-edition gift as a token of appreciation, adding another layer of excitement to this heartfelt celebration.

