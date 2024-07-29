BTS’ Jin tops individual idol brand reputation rankings for July; Girls Generation’s Taeyeon and Apink’s Jung Eunji closely follow

The individual idol brand reputation for July 2024 has been revealed. BTS’ Jin takes up the first spot on the list. Moreover, Girls Generation’s Taeyeon and Apink’s Jung Eunji take the second and third spots, respectively.

BTS' Jin grabs the top spot in the individual idol brand reputation ranking for July 2024

On July 29, 2024, the Korean Corporate Reputation Research Institute revealed the list of individual idol brand reputation rankings, and BTS’ Jin grabbed the top spot with a total of 5,606,311 points. Following his military discharge, the idol has been the talk of the town. The artist is in talks to release a solo album soon and participate in many other upcoming variety shows. Moreover, he was also praised for participating as the torch bearer for the Paris Olympics Relay 2024.

Girls’ Generations’s Taeyeon takes the second spot with a total of 3,532,006 points. She made a huge jump since her score in June which marked a 48 percent increase. The K-pop star recently made her solo comeback with a fifth mini-album titled To. X and also released a new single, Heaven, in 2024.

The third spot is taken by Apink’s Jung Eunji, who has recently become very popular for her new K-drama Miss Day and Night. The plot of Miss Night and Day follows a young woman, Lee Min Jin, in her 20s who is a diligent aspiring civil servant and has been appearing for exams for a long time. However, she suddenly finds herself trapped in the body of a 50-year-old woman, Im Sol and her life turns upside down.

On the other hand, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo ranked fourth with a total of 2,870,148 points and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung took fifth place and scored 2,748,651, points. The artist made a significant increase since last month, marking an impressive 97.18 percent jump.

Top 30 of individual idol brand reputation rankings for July 2024

BTS’s Jin Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo IVE’s Jang Won Young aespa’s Karina IVE’s An Yu Jin cignature’s Jeewon BTS’s Jimin Red Velvet’s Joy aespa’s Winter KISS OF LIFE’s Natty Wanna One’s Kang Daniel Red Velvet’s Irene RIIZE’s Wonbin OH MY GIRL’s Mimi BLACKPINK’s Jisoo BTS’s Jungkook THE BOYZ’s Juyeon TWICE’s Nayeon SHINee’s Key THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Red Velvet’s Seulgi BLACKPINK’s Rosé SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo Girls’ Generation’s YoonA IVE’s Rei OH MY GIRL’s YooA

