No Gain No Love teaser: Shin Min Ah looks for short term husband in order to prevent loss; Watch

No Gain No Love is an upcoming romance comedy with business elements which will star Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast comes together for this project along with the crew. It tells the story of a woman who gets into a contract marriage for the possibility of promotion at work.

No Gain No Love teaser featuring Shin Min Ah

On July 29, tvN dropped a new teaser for their upcoming drama No Gain No Love. In the teaser, Shin Min Ah posts an advertisement looking for a 3-day groom. She says that she will be providing all the dialogues and the employee just has to repeat the lines. When asked why she was looking for a groom at a job search platform, she replied that it is because she wants no loss. Watch the new teaser below.

More about No Gain, No Love

No Gain No Love is expected to premiere on August 26. There will be 12 episodes in total, which will air every Monday and Tuesday.

Shin Min Ah will be playing the role of Son Ha Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion.

Kim Jung Sik is directing the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later, and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.

The spin-off of the drama CEO's Menu has also been confirmed with the second on-screen lead couple, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun.

