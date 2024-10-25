Did you notice THIS detail in BTS’ Jin's pre-release track I'll Be There music video? WATCH

BTS’ Jin has finally made his solo comeback after two years with I’ll Be There. It is a pre-release song for his upcoming solo album Happy, which is set to be released on November 15. Amid the excitement, fans noticed an intricate detail in the music video for the pre-release, where the K-pop idol is seen giving a shoutout to his bandmates.

On October 25, Jin released the music video for I’ll Be There. Within 4 hours, it has already garnered over 1.5 million views, demonstrating the power he holds as a soloist. While watching the MV on repeat, hawkeyed ARMYs discovered some intricate details carefully hidden in plain sight.

BTS members are not just teammates, but rather a family, who have gone through many hardships together. So, it’s no surprise that in all of the member’s solo tracks, they always show their love for their bandmates through some visual or lyrical demonstration.

Jin also gave a huge shoutout to BTS in the music video for I’ll Be There. Fans found out around the 1:15 mark in the video, that some balloons are seen flying in the background as the K-pop idol performs with his band in front of an audience. There are seven balloons spotted in different colors as if to represent seven members of the boy band. Many fans even think that the height of each balloon represents the time of each member’s military discharge.

In addition, they also noticed that in one frame, he is seen jumping high in front of a fence, which looks like BTS’ photoshoot from the 2016 Summer Package in Dubai.

However, the references to his group and bandmates don’t really stop here. Around the 2:03 mark in the music video, Jin is seen imitating electric guitar playing, which transitions into something that looks like he is asking for someone’s hand. Fans are comparing the frame to an old moment from a BTS concert, where he was seen extending his hand in the same way to RM.

I’ll Be There is an upbeat track that pays homage to the rockability genre. Through this song, the BTS member channeled a completely different and unprecedented musical personality, showcasing his diverse vocal range. In addition, his new style and look in the music video are also being praised by the fans.

