BTS' Jin unleashes inner rockstar in new I'll Be There live clip; promises fans to give 'something bigger'

BTS' Jin has surprised fans by releasing a live music video for his new track, I'll Be There. In the clip, Jin takes center stage alongside a band, delivering an emotionally resonant performance that shows his distinctive vocals. The song, a pre-release single from his highly anticipated debut solo album Happy, set to drop on November 15 KST, offers an encouraging message for those feeling isolated or worn out by daily life.

The live music video gives off an intimate, yet invigorating vibe, as Jin passionately sings while surrounded by his band. The arrangement highlights the song's uplifting energy, as Jin and his bandmates infuse every note with a sense of genuine synergy. His vocals resonate over the warm instrumentation, adding an extra layer of emotion to the track's heartfelt lyrics. I'll Be There embodies a message of reassurance, aiming to bring comfort to anyone needing a bit of light in their lives.

Following the music video’s release, Jin took to Weverse to interact with fans and share some candid moments. When one fan expressed their love for the song and joked about joining the band with a tambourine, Jin humorously replied, "yes..," showing his usual playful charm. He also responded to an ARMY thanking him for always being there, stating, "my ARMY is the best," showing his deep appreciation for the unwavering support from his fans.

The conversation turned more heartfelt when a fan admitted to getting emotional over the song's touching lyrics, to which Jin responded, "I'll give you something bigger than something small." He emphasized that his priority is to live in a way that brings joy to ARMYs, reinforcing his dedication to his fans' happiness.

Fans were also treated to Jin’s characteristic humor when he responded to a fan who shared how much they missed him, saying, "I assumed that'd be the case so I filled up the MV with just my face." Jin cheekily added that he had convinced the production team to make his face the main focus of the music video because of his "handsome" looks.

With the release of I'll Be There, Jin has managed to not only share a touching musical gift but also create a closer connection with his fans, building anticipation for the full release of Happy on November 15.

