'Wonderful senior who inspired': BTS' J-Hope pays tribute to Shin Hae Chul at late singer's 10th memorial concert with video message; WATCH

BTS’ J-Hope honored the late singer Shin Hae Chul with a heartfelt video message during the memorial concert held this weekend to commemorate the legendary musician’s 10th anniversary of passing. The tribute took place at the Inspire Arena on Incheon’s Yeongjong Island, where J-Hope's pre-recorded message was shared with the audience on Saturday. Despite not being able to attend in person due to his personal schedule, J-Hope’s words deeply resonated with fans and concertgoers alike.

In his video message, J-Hope expressed his admiration for the iconic artist, saying, "He is a wonderful senior who inspired many artists, including me. Unfortunately, I couldn't attend cuz my personal schedule, but I'll cheer for you with my heart. I sincerely hope that today's performance will be meaningful to all the artists and the audience. Thank you!" His sincere words reflected the profound impact that Shin Hae Chul, a pioneer of experimental rock in South Korea, has had on younger generations of musicians.

J-Hope, who recently completed his mandatory military service, had been in discussions to participate in the concert even before his discharge. However, the timing made a live appearance difficult. His message nonetheless carried the spirit of the occasion, bridging the past and present through shared memories of Shin Hae Chul’s influential music and legacy.

The concert itself brought together an impressive lineup of K-pop stars who paid tribute to Shin Hae Chul by performing some of his most iconic songs. Artists such as PSY, Solar of MAMAMOO, and Kim Bum Soo took to the stage to deliver powerful renditions of tracks like You’re Deep Inside My Heart, Lazenca, Save Us, and Fly, Chick, each putting their unique spin on the classics.

Alongside the live performances, the event also featured an exhibition displaying Shin Hae Chul’s personal belongings and stage costumes, allowing fans to take a closer look at the life of the man who left an indelible mark on Korean music.

Known for his genre-defying artistry, Shin Hae Chul blended rock, heavy metal, jazz, and Korean folk music throughout his career. His influence extended beyond music; he was also a popular late-night radio host and a vocal social commentator.

The two-day event will continue on Sunday, October 27, featuring performances by Lee Seung Hwan, Jeon In Kwon Band, Guckkasten, Epitone Project, Xdinary Heroes.

