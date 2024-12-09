BTS’ Jungkook launches YouTube channel titled Bam’s dad; surpasses 400k subscribers in 24 hours

Jungkook of BTS is certainly one of the most popular K-pop artists in the world. Currently, the artist is enlisted in the South Korean military and will be discharged sometime around 2025. The celebrity has recently launched a new YouTube channel titled Bam's dad, which has already surpassed 400k subscribers.

On December 8, 2024, BTS' Jungkook opened a new channel on YouTube with the name Bam's dad. The channel is named after the K-pop star's Doberman pet dog Bam. It is possible that the artist will be releasing videos featuring his pet, and fans are excited about the content that will be uploaded to the channel.

Previously, the artist deleted his personal Instagram profile and created one for his pet dog with the username @bowwow_bam. It currently has over 6.6 million followers on the profile. He frequently updates the page with photos of his pet, recently sharing a post to celebrate Korea's first snowfall. The caption simply read "...196," alongside a bunch of emojis, reflecting the number of days remaining in his service.

Jungkook made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023, taking the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, both of which topped international charts. Moreover, the artist has also released a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL. The film follows the 150-day process of creating the album GOLDEN and leading up to its ultimate release.

An extended version of the docufilm I AM STILL was released as a docuseries titled I AM STILL THE ORIGINAL on December 3, 2024. The series delves deeper into the artist's musical journey and the inspirations behind his debut solo album, GOLDEN. This expanded series includes an additional 55 minutes of content, featuring performances and moments not included in the original film, which was released globally in September 2024.

Notably, it showcases the full version of Jungkook's GOLDEN Live On Stage album showcase from November 2023. Fans can look forward to live performances of tracks such as Closer to You, Yes or No, Please Don't Change, Hate You, Short Glass of Tears, and his solo hit Still With You, making it a must-watch for those eager to experience the artist's musical evolution in greater depth.

