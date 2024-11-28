‘I miss Bangtan so much’: BTS’ RM leaves heartfelt comment on Jungkook’s latest social media post

The members of BTS are currently enlisted in the South Korean military, which is why the group is on hiatus. Jin and J-Hope are the only members who has been discharged, and the others will be back sometime around 2025. However, a recent Instagram post by Jungkook proves that it is not just the fans awaiting their arrival but also the members themselves who are desperately waiting.

BTS’ Jungkook deactivated his personal Instagram page a while back, but he is still active on social media. On November 27, 2024, the K-pop star shared a heartwarming update on his pet's Instagram account to celebrate Korea's first snowfall of the season. He changed the profile picture to a photo of himself with his dog, Bam, and posted an adorable image of Bam dressed in a cozy outfit, perfect for the chilly weather.

Moreover, the caption of Bam's photo revealed that Jungkook is counting down the days until his military discharge. The caption simply read "...196," alongside a bunch of emojis, reflecting the number of days remaining in his service.

However, Jungkook was not the only one missing BTS, it was also their leader, RM. The rapper added a heartfelt touch to the post by commenting, "I miss you, I miss Bangtan so much," expressing how much he misses Jungkook and the rest of the members. He further showed his affection by following Bam's Instagram account.

Jungkook made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. Moreover, the artist has also released a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL. It follows the 150-day process of creating the album GOLDEN and leading up to its ultimate release.

RM on the other hand released his solo documentary Right People, Wrong Place. The film’s name is derived from the rapper’s second solo album titled Right Place, Wrong Person, which was released in May 2024. Directed by Lee Seok Joon, the movie will showcase his journey up until the release of his solo album.

