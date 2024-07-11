BTS’ Jungkook sets records as fastest Asian artist to surpass 15 million followers on solo Spotify account

BTS’ Jungkook continues to showcase his influence as a global icon. The K-pop idol has recently reached a Spotify milestone, never achieved by any Asian artist before. With 15 million followers, he is now the fastest Asian act to have achieved this historic feat.

BTS' Jungkook exceeds 15 million followers on solo Spotify account

According to an update on July 11, Jungkook has finally surpassed 15 million followers on his personal Spotify account. With this, he reached the milestone within 2 years and 4 months after his solo account was created on the platform, becoming the fastest Asian artist to achieve the feat.

Despite having no major solo activities lately due to military enlistment, he continued to grow his followers on Spotify while maintaining the stronghold of 23 million monthly listeners.

This once again demonstrates Jungkook’s immense influence as a global icon and his strong foothold as a popular singer.

More about Jungkook's Spotify achievements

This barely sums up Jungkook’s many achievements as a solo artist, previously, he set a new record as the first-ever K-pop soloist to amass 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

At the same time, upon creating his solo account on the platform, he became the fastest Asian artist to garner over 570,000 followers within 224 hours.

The Seven singer has broken further records as the fastest K-pop act and the first soloist to rack up 6.4 billion unfiltered or cumulative streams on the popular music streaming platform.

In Spotify’s 2023 wrapped year-end list, the BTS maknae exceeded a total of 2.2 billion streams, the highest ever for any K-pop soloist. In addition, within a year of his first official solo release, Jungkook has consistently achieved 100 million new listeners.

The 3D singer’s achievements expand further! He has set four Guinness world records with his Spotify milestones. Jungkook is the fastest K-pop soloist to record 1 billion streams with just three songs, Dreamers, Stay Alive, and Charlie Puth’s Left and Right.

With a whopping 89,748,171 weekly streams on Seven, he has the record of highest among any male soloists. At the same time, Jungkook’s hit track Seven also became the fastest track to exceed 100 million and subsequently 1 billion streams on Spotify.

