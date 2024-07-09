BTS is known for their massive fanbase, ARMYs, who have constantly stuck by them through thick and thin. However, the members have also constantly shown their love for the fans in every way possible. The love and affection from both sides are equally showcased, culminating in a long-standing relationship.

Throwback to when ARMY asked Jungkook if he would love them if they turned into bugs

In 2023, during a listening party on the application Stationhead, Jungkook also participated along with his fans, ARMYs. The fans were asking him many questions, and he happily answered them and connected with everyone. However, one of the questions surprised him, and he sounded confused. One of the fans asked him if he would still love ARMYs if they turned into bugs. He was taken aback by it but gave the most adorable answer.

Jungkook replied that if ARMYs became bugs, he would become a bug collector and keep them all with him. He would feed them food one by one with the utmost care. Moreover, he also added that the artist would check their hydration carefully and take care of them. He also said he would build a forest in his house so everyone could live comfortably.

The answer touched the fans very deeply, and they understood how much Jungkook loved and adored his fans. Jungkook has shown his love for his fans in many ways, but one of the most visible gestures was when he revealed his ‘ARMY’ tattoo written on his knuckles.

Advertisement

More about BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The group has gone on to become one of the greatest K-pop bands in history. However, currently, it is on hiatus as the members are fulfilling their duties in the South Korean military, and it is mandatory for every citizen to serve for a minimum time.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin drops first-ever personal audio message to wish fans 'Happy ARMY Day'; listen to what he said