HYBE says ADOR decided to leave out NewJeans from upcoming collab with Grammy Museum; Know more

Recently, a controversy erupted when the Grammy Museum unveiled the list of groups for the upcoming K-pop exhibition in collaboration with HYBE. BTS, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, and more K-pop groups from the parent company’s many subsidiaries have been announced to be a part of this special exhibition. However, ADOR’s NewJeans were nowhere to be seen on the list. Now, the parent agency has revealed the real reason behind it.

HYBE reveals real reason behind NewJeans' absence from the Grammy Museum exhibition

On July 10, HYBE announced the upcoming special exhibition with the Grammy Museum. Spanning 4000 square feet, the exhibition will feature keepsakes of the agency’s groups like BTS, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, and more.

However, fans soon noticed that the ADOR girl group NewJeans wasn’t mentioned in the list, leading to massive controversy as netizens blamed HYBE for removing them.

The parent agency has clarified why the girl group is absent from the Grammy Museum list. In a statement to Sports Kyunghyang, the agency said that the option of participation of any group was decided by their own label. Therefore, as per the agency, it was ADOR’s decision to leave out NewJeans’ keepsakes from the Grammy Museum.

Since the July 10 announcement, many fans have been concerned about the five-piece girl group’s future, while others think it may be an outcome of ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin’s ongoing power struggle with the parent agency HYBE.

Advertisement

More about the upcoming Grammy Museum exhibition

Meanwhile, the prestigious Grammy Museum exhibition is scheduled to commence on August 2, 2024, and will run till September 15. Among the participants are many K-pop groups formed by HYBE’s subsidiaries.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, PLEDIS Entertainment’s SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, TWS, Source Music’s LE SSERAFIM, BELIFT LAB’s ENHYPEN, ILLIT, KOZ Entertainment’s soloist Zico and BOYNEXTDOOR, HYBE Japan’s &TEAM, and HYBE America label’s multinational rookie girl group KATSEYE are set to participate in this special exhibition.

The Grammy Museum is the first full-floor K-pop exhibit, which will explore K-pop music’s many elements including its fandom, culture, technology, business aspects, and more. Among the keepsakes will be the group’s stage outfits, wardrobe, and artifacts. There will also be special features like photo booths and more for the attendees.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie indoor smoking incident: Alleged staff steps up, claiming it wasn't in non-smoking zone