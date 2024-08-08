Are You Sure?! Ep 1-2 Review: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook radiate peak siblings energy in New York; video call V, SUGA

Name: Are You Sure?!

Genre: Travel, documentary, friendship

No. of Episodes: 7

Starring: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

Creator: BIGHIT MUSIC

Where to watch: Disney+

Release date: August 8, 2024

About the show

Jimin and Jungkook are here to brighten your days with their new travel variety show, Are You Sure?! This delightful series takes fans on a whirlwind adventure with the BTS duo amid their military enlistment.

The show kicks off in the vibrant landscapes of America, where Jimin and Jungkook dive into daily joys and thrilling activities like camping and kayaking. Their journey doesn't stop there, viewers also get to follow them to Jeju Island and Sapporo in Japan, soaking up breathtaking views and local flavors.

In Are You Sure?!, BTS’ iconic charm shines through, blending heartwarming moments with the duo’s signature chaos. The series promises an intimate glimpse into their brotherly friendship and shared experiences, offering ARMY a precious gift while they’re apart.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

A recap of Episode 1

Episode 1 of Are You Sure?! kicks off with a bang as Jimin and Jungkook reunite in NYC in July 14, 2023, following Jungkook’s stunning Good Morning America performance. Jimin's thoughtful plan for a pre-military adventure unfolds with a day full of excitement; from indulging in local eats and shopping to a kayaking escapade that ends in a hilariously flipped boat for Jungkook.

Amidst the chaos, Jungkook's comical water curse takes center stage, with rain and misadventures adding to the fun. The duo’s night at their camp is filled with unexpected surprises, and their playful antics continue with video calls to fellow groupmates V and SUGA, adding more laughter to the mix. With Jimin’s Shinchan-inspired episode naming and their genuine siblings-like synergy, this episode sets the perfect tone for an entertaining and heartfelt journey.

A recap of Episode 2

In Episode 2 of Are You Sure?!, Jimin and Jungkook embark on a trek, with Jimin opting for relaxation while Jungkook rides a motorbike. After battling mosquitoes on their hike, the duo luxuriates on a yacht where Jungkook endears fans once again by sharing a bag full of food with the staff, enjoying fine dining and naps before heading to their cozy cottage.

Jungkook takes the reins in the kitchen, whipping up a homemade carbonara. The night brings unexpected drama as Jungkook accidentally bumps Jimin’s nose while sleeping, leaving him icing the injury and dealing with a stomach bug.

Amidst the chaos, Jungkook builds a charming stone tower, making wishes for a smooth trip. The episode also features playful moments as they brainstorm names for their show, landing on Are You Sure?! after Jimin’s stomach troubles. Jungkook shares tips on singing and riding a bike, adding an extra layer of fun to their adventure.

Our review of episodes 1 and 2 of Are You Sure?!

Are You Sure?! offers fans a heartwarming escape into the world of BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook as they embark on a memorable journey across the United States, Jeju Island, and Japan. This travel variety show, suggested by Jimin himself before their military enlistment, stands out for its raw charm and authentic camaraderie.

From the moment the duo kicks off their adventure, it's clear that this isn’t your typical travel documentary. The show beautifully captures Jimin and Jungkook’s genuine personalities, making viewers feel like they’re right there alongside them. Whether they’re navigating the thrills of kayaking with Jungkook’s accidental dive into the water or Jimin’s enthusiastic playlist celebrations, the duo’s playful sibling-like interactions and candid moments create a refreshingly relatable experience.

The show's appeal lies in its unpolished, real-life portrayal. Jimin and Jungkook’s effortless chemistry shines through, as they indulge in everyday activities and unexpected shenanigans. Their candidness and easy banter, whether they're fooling around or having heartfelt conversations, make Are You Sure?! a joy to watch. Their true brotherly bond adds layers of warmth and humor to every episode, showcasing their dynamic in a way that's both entertaining and endearing.

The inclusion of V and SUGA in cameo appearances adds an extra layer of fun, and the scenes they share are a delightful surprise for fans. While we won't spoil the details, their presence adds a perfect touch of BTS magic to the mix.

Additionally, kudos to the camera and editing teams for their exceptional work. The stunning visuals of food, landscapes, and the duo’s antics are seamlessly captured, making every frame a treat for the eyes. The balance between the breathtaking scenery and the light-hearted, comedic moments keeps the pace engaging without feeling rushed. The adorable sound effects and expressive facial captures enhance the viewing experience, making the show even more enjoyable.

In conclusion, a standout feature of Are You Sure?! is its effortless blend of charm and humor. Jimin’s initiative to create this show as a memorable pre-enlistment gift for ARMYs is truly commendable. If BTS’ In The Soop or V’s In The Soop: Friendcation, is the kind of content you enjoy, this series will resonate with you. It’s not about the grandeur or showiness of a celebrity lifestyle, rather it’s about two best friends enjoying their time together and sharing that joy with the world.

So, if you’re looking for a heartwarming, fun-filled escape this weekend, prepare a cozy snack and settle in for a binge of Jimin and Jungkook’s Are You Sure?! You won’t be disappointed.

