7 BTS hits crafted by golden maknae Jungkook: Love Is Not Over, Film Out, to My You, Never Let Go, and more

In the dynamic world of K-pop, BTS stands as a beacon of innovation and talent, mesmerizing audiences worldwide with their electrifying performances and soul-stirring music. Among the group's many multifaceted talents lies Jungkook, fondly known as the golden maknae, whose prowess extends beyond his mesmerizing vocals and captivating stage presence.

Jungkook's journey as a songwriter has seen him craft soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, leaving an indelible mark on the BTS discography. From the introspective ballad Love Is Not Over to the emotionally-charged Film Out, Jungkook's compositions resonate deeply with fans, offering glimpses into his artistic evolution.

While anticipation mounts for his latest offering, Never Let Go, set to release on June 7 as a present for ARMYs on the septet’s 11th anniversary, join us as we delve into seven BTS hits meticulously crafted by the talented Jungkook, each song a testament to his artistry and passion.

7 BTS songs crafted by Jungkook to listen while we await Never Let Go release

1. Love Is Not Over

Released in 2015 as part of their third mini album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, Love Is Not Over stands as a testament to Jungkook's burgeoning talent as a songwriter and producer.

Collaborating with fellow BTS members Jimin, Jin, and V, Jungkook co-wrote and produced this soulful R&B ballad, infusing it with emotive lyricism and stirring melodies. The song quickly resonated with fans, showcasing Jungkook's ability to craft music that transcends language barriers and speaks directly to the heart.

2. Magic Shop

Magic Shop stands as a testament to Jungkook's evolving prowess as a songwriter and producer within BTS. Released in 2018 as part of their album Love Yourself: Tear, the song blends elements of K-pop, hip-hop, and rap, showcasing Jungkook's versatility and creative vision.

Collaborating with a diverse team of songwriters and producers, including RM, J-Hope, and SUGA, Jungkook played a significant role in crafting the emotive lyrics and captivating melody that define Magic Shop. This track marks another milestone in Jungkook's musical journey, solidifying his place as a key contributor to BTS' iconic sound.

3. Still With You

Still With You serves as a deeply personal and emotive testament to Jungkook's artistry as both a songwriter and producer. Originally unveiled during the 2020 BTS FESTA, the song captivated fans with its heartfelt lyrics and heart warming melody.

When officially released in 2023, it further solidified Jungkook's ability to craft music that resonates on a profound level. Collaborating with producer Pdogg, Jungkook's creative vision shines through in every note, offering listeners a glimpse into his soulful introspection and unwavering devotion.

4. Your Eyes Tell

Your Eyes Tell stands as a luminous gem in BTS' discography, showcasing Jungkook's multifaceted talents as a producer and performer. Released as part of their Japanese album Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey, the song enchants listeners with its ethereal melody and soul stirring lyrics.

Jungkook's delicate touch is evident in every nuance of the track, from its heartfelt vocals to its stirring composition. Through Your Eyes Tell, Jungkook crafts a musical masterpiece that transcends language barriers, leaving a lasting impression on listeners worldwide.

5. Film Out

In Film Out, Jungkook's collaborative effort shines through, adding depth and emotion to BTS' repertoire. Co-writing alongside Iyori Shimizu and producer UTA, Jungkook's creative vision infuses the song with haunting melodies and introspective lyrics.

Released as the lead single for BTS' Japanese compilation album, the track mesmerize listeners with its breathtaking balladry, evoking a sense of nostalgia and reflection. Jungkook's contribution to Film Out showcases his ability to craft music that transcends language barriers, leaving a lasting impact on fans worldwide.

6. My You

In My You, Jungkook unveils a deeply personal ode to ARMYs, showcasing his growth as a songwriter and producer. Collaborating with Hiss Noise, Jungkook infuses the track with heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melodies.

Originally unveiled during the 2022 BTS FESTA, the song captivated fans with its raw emotion and sincerity. When officially released in 2023, My You further solidified Jungkook's ability to craft music that resonates on a profound level, leaving an memorable mark on listeners worldwide.

7. Never Let Go

Never Let Go by Jungkook is a touching expression of gratitude to ARMY worldwide, symbolizing the unbreakable bond between artist and fan. Scheduled for release on June 7, in celebration of the septet’s 11th debut anniversary, this heartfelt tribute promises to resonate deeply with listeners, encapsulating the message of unity and unwavering support.

With its anticipated release, fans eagerly await Jungkook's latest musical offering, poised to be a reminder of the enduring connection between BTS and their dedicated fanbase.

