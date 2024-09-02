BTS' Jungkook makes history as first Korean soloist to earn BRIT Silver Certification in UK with GOLDEN

BTS’ Jungkook makes history yet again with his debut solo album GOLDEN. The record has managed to achieve the prestigious BRIT Silver Certification in the UK. Moreover, the artist has become the first Korean soloist to do so.

On September 2, 2024, The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that BTS’ Jungkook’s debut solo album, GOLDEN has earned the BRIT Silver Certification in the United Kingdom. The BPI certifies albums as Silver once they reach 60,000 units sold, while singles achieve Silver at 200,000 units. This achievement made Jungkook the first Korean soloist ever to earn the silver certification for an album in the UK.

Previously, the artist also became the first Korean soloist to attain the silver certification for the single Seven featuring Latto in 2023. Furthermore, the album has garnered immense success including topping charts around the world. The artist is also set to release a solo documentary movie that documents the 150-day process of creating the album leading up to its ultimate release. Scheduled for release on September 18, 2024, the movie will be showcased in theaters across multiple locations.

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix version with pop star Usher.

Advertisement

The artist is also currently appearing in a travel show titled Are You Sure?! alongside band member Jimin. In the series, both artists will be traveling across various regions such as New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.

ALSO READ: Perfect Family’s Park Ju Hyun bags next lead role in crime thriller Hunter With A Scalpel starring Kang Hoon; Report