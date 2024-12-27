BTS' malicious commenter fined 5 million KRW for defamation on personal blog, repeat offenders charged 2 million

BTS has been struggling with malicious online posts and stalkers ever since their debut. The risks surrounding their safety and invasion of privacy will not be tolerated anymore, as confirmed by BIGHIT Music’s latest update. The company revealed that they have caught several perpetrators and fined them millions for continuously spreading misinformation about the artists.

On December 27, 2024, BIGHIT Music released a statement emphasizing their ongoing legal efforts to address malicious activities targeting BTS. These include defamation, personal attacks, harassment, spreading false information, and ill-intentioned criticism. Since their previous announcement, several individuals were prosecuted, receiving fines of up to 2 million KRW. Among them was a defendant penalized for repeated malicious posts, who was later convicted and fined 5 million KRW for defamatory blog content.

The agency remains dedicated to holding offenders accountable. Current investigations involve cases like a damages lawsuit against ‘Taldeok Camp,’ as well as civil and criminal proceedings regarding leaks of personal information, stalking, and other infringements. BIGHIT Music affirmed its commitment to protecting their artists' rights by pursuing strict legal action against all violators.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

Advertisement

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin and J-Hope is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.

Despite being on hiatus, BTS’ Jimin released his second solo album MUSE and RM followed suit with Right Place, Wrong Person. J-Hope also dropped his second EP titled HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1. Jin released his much-anticipated debut solo album Happy in 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s so handsome’: Han Ji Eun recalls being scared of talking to Lee Min Ho on When the Stars Gossip set; reveals his thoughtful act