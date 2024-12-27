‘He’s so handsome’: Han Ji Eun recalls being scared of talking to Lee Min Ho on When the Stars Gossip set; reveals his thoughtful act

The cast of the upcoming series When the Stars Gossip appeared in a special question-and-answer segment. Han Ji Eun revealed that she was quite nervous about working with Lee Min Ho, one of the biggest names in the industry. However, he was the one who approached her and made her feel comfortable during the filming of the K-drama.

On December 27, 2024, a new video featuring the cast of When the Stars Gossip was released on tvN’s official YouTube channel. Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, and Han Ji Eun participated in the interactive session. Han Ji Eun admitted that she was initially nervous about working with Lee Min Ho because of his star status. She shared, “He’s so handsome and a star, so I thought it would be really difficult.” However, Lee Min Ho broke the ice by approaching her first and starting a friendly conversation, even pointing out that they were the same age.

Han Ji Eun plays the character Choi Go Eun, the CEO of MZ Electronics and the sole heir of the MZ Group’s chairman. She is also the famous girlfriend of Gong Ryong, played by Lee Min Ho. Their relationship is rather complicated, as revealed through trailers and stills. It will be interesting to watch their dynamic unfold on screen.

Advertisement

Watch full video below

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

The highly anticipated K-drama is set to be released on January 4, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘Husband come back home’: Son Ye Jin sends food truck to Hyun Bin’s filming location for Made in Korea with sweet messages