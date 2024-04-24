What is Mission BTS? South Korea's first ultra-small constellation satellite seemingly named after group confirms launch

South Korea's inaugural mass-produced ultra-small constellation satellite No. 1, has allegedly been named after the iconic K-pop sensation BTS, with the mission acronymically titled Beginning Of The Swarm. As per reports from South Korean media outlet KBS News on April 22, Rocket Lab USA, tasked with overseeing this mission, officially announced the satellite's launch via their verified Instagram account.

The mission's moniker has stirred significant buzz online, fueled by the immense popularity of the K-pop sensation. According to Rocket Lab's shared image of the satellite model, Beginning Of The Swarm, paying homage to BTS, is prominently inscribed at the base, with South Korea's national flag at the center.

Korea’s mass-produced ultra-small constellation satellite named after BTS

BTS has gained widespread acclaim for their music exploring themes of space and the galaxy, evident in tracks like 134340, Mikrokosmos, My Universe featuring Coldplay, and Jin's solo The Astronaut and Moon.

The mission name BTS, short for Beginning Of The Swarm, holds significant symbolism, particularly as Micro-Swarm Satellite No. 1 serves as a test, with plans to launch an additional 11 satellites in the future. This launch subtly hints at the beginning of the satellite constellation, aligning neatly with BTS's cosmic-inspired themes.

The model prominently showcased the institutions involved in the satellite's development, notably including the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Satellite Research Institute, NeonSat, Satrec I (SI), Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), and the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT), alongside various other collaborating organizations.

BTS’ tracks to be played on NASA’s 2024 Voyage Moon Tunes playlist

In January 2024, BTS made waves across social media when NASA selected three of their space-themed songs to be broadcast in space. NASA chose these tracks by the septet to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11. The 2024 Voyage Moon Tunes playlist featured hits like Mikrokosmos from Map of the Soul: Persona and 134340 from Love Yourself: Tear.

Additionally, BTS leader RM made a significant contribution by including his solo track Moonchild and the group's songs in the playlist for the three-day-long journey. This historic moment marked RM as the first Korean solo artist to have a song featured on NASA's Moon Tunes playlist.

The model housing the first micro-swarm satellite has completed its launch rehearsal and is now poised for the much-anticipated space launch slated for April 24, 2024. The launch is set to take place between 10 am and 11 am local time at the Mahia Rocket Lab launch site in New Zealand, which translates to 7 am to 8 am Korean Standard Time.

