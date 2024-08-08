BTS' RM deletes Instagram update from military amid SUGA's DUI incident; know what happened

BTS' RM deleted his latest social media update amid fellow member SUGA's drunk driving electric scooter case. SUGA was found drunk driving an electric scooter on August 6 for which he is under police investigation. The rapper personally apologized for the incident and also explained that he was unaware of the traffic laws for an electric scooter. In South Korea, traffic laws for electric scooters are strict like cars.

On August 7, BTS' RM shared a promotional Instagram update celebrating the success of his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person which was released earlier this May. The said update was a reshare from fellow producer of the album JNKRYD, similar to what the BTS leader had reshared on the previous day. But RM went on to delete the post amid fellow member SUGA's drunk driving electric scooter controversy.

BTS fans have defended the leader's actions. They pointed out that RM might have been unaware of the proceedings concerning SUGA's case which was reported early as he is currently fulfilling his military duties at the military base.

Currently, RM, SUGA, J-Jope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. Jin was discharged earlier this June.

He entered the training centre in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do in March 2023 to receive basic military training and is currently a social service worker. Personnel at this post work from 9 to 6 and can return home after the day's work.

As per traffic laws in South Korea, traffic rules for electric scooters are similar to those for cars. Only people with a license can rent electric scooters and their movement is also strictly monitored.

On August 6, BTS member SUGA rode an electric scooter back home and while parking the vehicle fell down. A police personnel came to help him and smelt alcohol. According to reports, his blood alcohol level detected was at the licence revocation level. He was taken to the district's police station for further investigation.

SUGA personally apologized for the incident and claimed that he was not aware of the traffic laws for an electric scooter.

